Letter to the Editor of Philadelphia Inquirer

June 19, 2017

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Stance hurts rape survivors

After reading Managing Editor for Opinion Sandra Shea’s commentary about columnist Christine Flowers, I can appreciate that Shea is conflicted (“Controversial Cosby column: Christine Flowers’ editor speaks,” Philly.com, Wednesday). However, she is still giving a platform for a disgusting rape apologist to spread misinformation, lies, and shaming that actively harm rape survivors. This type of rhetoric emboldens those who hate survivors who break their silence. This type of rhetoric gives permission to call all of us liars.

When you enable that type of harm to persist, you don’t get any points for being conflicted, but you do get a share of the blame for the harm Flowers does to those of us who have experienced sexual violence.

Please, keep publishing her rape apologist drivel, but don’t insult our intelligence any further with the “peace” you’ve made with it.

Also, maybe find a local rape crisis center and spend a little time helping the people Flowers is harming. You at least owe us that.

— James Landrith, Alexandria, Va., james@jameslandrith.com

