The Hard Sell is the Devil (or Do Your Damned Homework, You Lazy Software Bum)

Anyway, this is as nice as I get when the eleventieth email and/or phone call comes in from the same Doesn’t Learn Fast jackass:

“Okay, we’ve been through this before and I’m declining – again. Let me guess, you saw that I work at xxxxxx in DC, mistakenly assumed the DC location is the headquarters and assumed I am in a position to make decisions about enterprise solutions for problems that I don’t actually manage (or experience) at this location. Now, you are trying the hard sell approach by talking about our “competitors” (do you know who they actually are?) by insisting (repeatedly) on a meeting that makes no sense for either of us.

You might want to do some research on our company, what we actually do as a business model and where we do it before attempting the hard sell to a tiny project site with no authority to make enterprise wide decisions on contracting for services for a company with offices on several continents. No, the company is not losing money because I didn’t take time out of my busy schedule (negatively impacting my productivity) to meet with you in person to explain – AGAIN – why we don’t need your services. No, you don’t actually know how your services will give us an advantage over our competitors, since you clearly don’t even know what we do if you think your service is the missing ingredient in our success.”