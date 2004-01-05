One-Dropping All Over

Apparently some angry one-droppers have taken notice of A Mixed Blog. Can't please everyone and we aren't gonna try. The S-Train Canvass will just have to build a bridge and get over it. The "multiracial" movement has been building for years and ain't going anywhere.
But, strangely enough, S-Train rebukes those who identify as "Creole" claiming its 'divisive' and further mocks those who identify as "multiracial" while simultaneously identifying himself as "African-American." As if that is not just another 'divisive' label that separates one human being from another on the basis of skin color. Such is the way of the deluded "racialist" and the one-dropper…
Update: S-Train has posted an update to his previous posting. In that update, he falsely claims:
Some of these multiracial activists want us all the share the same "everything". No differences, just sameness. Why is this a goal? Why can't we get over the problem of negative racial attitudes without resorting to a collective sameness.
And just where and how were we advocating this? I guess I must have slept through that Illuminati session on the forcible creation of one "racial" demographic. Paranoia and hallucinations may be fun for some. I prefer to live in the real world, thank you. What I promote is individuality and control of one's own self-identity. What S-Train promotes is segregationism, cloaked in the double-speak of cultural preservation and some bizarre devotion to maintaining "racial" differences.
And why do people that call themselves black get the brunt of the multiracial activist's fire?
I guess he must have been sleeping in class when The Multiracial Activist went apeshit on Bob Jones University, Trent Lott, Robert Byrd, The Council of Conservative Citizens, and Matt Hale – to name a few. Or perhaps he was simply lying in order to make himself look better. Either way, it didn't work.
What about nationalities?
What about them? You rambling mindlessly, or is there a point in there somewhere?
I may be black but a black person from the Carribbean has a different culture. Should we just blur that? No! No! NO!!!
I believe I've just unearthed another collectivist. First off, cultures are fluid. They change over time. Any attempts to preserve them fly in the face of free will and individual rights. People are going to mix cultures. Combine them, borrow and discard from them at will. You can't stop this without the use of fear or violence, no matter how hard you try. Further, I'm not sure who this fool is attempting to keep from blurring cultures. And exactly how does one prevent cultural blurring? Do we set up walls around these abstractions and put men with guns around these arbitrary constructs in order to keep the cultures separate? How exactly does this nonsense differentiate from classic segregationism? It doesn't. Give me a break.
I’ll have to let my “black” wife know that I’m anti-“black” there, hoss. She’ll find that nonsense extremely amusing. BTW, you picked this fight, so quit your whining.
My goodness. A one-dropper? I’ve been called alot of things but “one-dropper”. Sheesh. Anywayz, let’s get to business.
As you saw, my grandmother is white (French). My grandfather was a black Haitian. My grandmother’s words is that she hated the word “Creole”. She hated associating her children with that word. She told me it was divisive and I believe it. Now my dear multiracial friend, I’m multiracial too. BUT I identify with “black folks” because, heck, I grew up around black folks in Detroit. And I grew up as black (or what is called black in America). Am I damaged? No. A racialist? Hmmm… I relish the culture that black people have made in America. From music, words, food, etc, we have contributed much. And I adore it. Is that wrong. Naaa…
And why would I want you to go anywhere? I’m no Klan member. No black supremicists. I’m more concerned at you being anti-black. Many multiracial folks complain that black people were the bane of their existance. Let me hook ya up with something, hoss, my grandparents and parents told me the stories of who gave hell to the black and multiracial folks, it was the classic white bigots and racists. My grandfather would never forget all-shades of color being lynched and mentally abused.
Of course white people don’t command 1/100th of the power to lynch me and mine. And their are record numbers of interracial couples (especially black & white). But on average, the white side of the family as the biggest issue with it. My older sister is married to a white man. He’s a cool fella, much respect to him. But his family is very icy towards my sister. They routinely question him about why is married “the black”. She has’t been invited to to any family functions on his side. Now this is one case. But if black folks were crushing multiracial folks like you all indicate, we would hear and see more of it. There’s no black conspiracy against you, you are having difficulty accepting what the majority looks at you as: Black! You want to be different but they won’t let you. It’s not the minority that his giving you issues, it is the majority. When the majority decide that they will drop the attitudes (and thank the stars for the young folks who seem to be doing this), then you will spread your multiracial “wings” and be fully accepted by the majority. The minority always has.
A fascinating thing about reading some of these old comments and hate mail is seeing that these websites and bullies are no longer blogging. Good riddance to wingnuts!