No One Cared, Kenny

While cleaning up some old emails, I came across this gem from homophobic assclown Sailor-boy Kenny Golden.

While he is probably still a homophobic asshole, he never did make it to Congress, or City Council, or anything else but retirement. Leave the Sailors still serving alone, Kenny.

KENNY GOLDEN DISAGREES WITH REPEAL OF “DON’T ASK, DON’T TELL” POLICY



Virginia Beach, VA – The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen, stated on Tuesday his support of allowing gays and lesbians to serve openly in the military.

2nd District Congressional Candidate Kenny Golden, who served with Admiral Mullen and knows him well, vehemently disagrees.

“While Admiral Mullen is a trusted and admired friend, he and I differ completely on this matter. The issue at hand is not civil rights, but discipline and unit cohesion. Any sexual conduct, homosexual or heterosexual, is strictly prohibited. We are not denying anyone their civil rights just because they cannot announce they are homosexual.”

Currently gays and lesbians are permitted to serve in the military as long as they do not openly proclaim or perform homosexual acts. Policies against harassment of homosexual service members are vigorously enforced, and only 13,389 people have been discharged since the policy was enacted in 1993.

Golden exercised this policy several times during his four at-sea commands, three of which were major commands. He noted that this was the exception rather than the rule, as he only discharged five individuals for their sexual orientation during his command tours from 1991 to 2003.

“I am convinced three of the five expressed their sexual preference in order to get sent home with a general discharge. Quite simply, the policy has worked through the years and, more importantly, has not caused a problem in the morale of our volunteer force. Rescinding the policy will cause a major disruption in our unit cohesion and morale at a time when we are engaged in a two major conflicts.”

