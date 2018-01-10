Don’t Be Such A Cry-Baby (or Toxic Masculinity Is Only Part of the Picture)

June Gruber, Jessica L. Borelli for Scientific American on “The Importance of Fostering Emotional Diversity in Boys“:

As early as infancy, boys’ and girls’ emotional landscape differs. One study reported that when watching an infant being startled by a jack-in-the-box toy, adults who were told the infant was a boy versus a girl were more likely to perceive the infant as experiencing anger, regardless of whether the infant was actually a boy. Gender differences in the diversity of emotion words parents use in conversations with young boys and girls also emerge.

It doesn’t stop once you reach manhood. If it is isn’t fathers AND mothers telling boys to “toughen up”, “stop whining”, “boys don’t cry” and other bullshit that keeps men suffering in silence and inappropriately stoic about their emotions, then it is every-fucking-body and their little sister telling us what we are allowed to feel, when and how.

If we say we are sick, we get mocked with “man-flu” and called weak.

If we say we’ve been raped, we get told we “must have wanted it”, “need to shake it off”, “must be weak” and a gazillion other things.