Coalition Letter to Senator Grassley on Whistleblower Appreciation Day

July 24, 2017
The Honorable Charles E. Grassley
Chairman, Committee on the Judiciary
135 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Dear Senator Grassley,
On behalf of the undersigned organizations, committed to championing the rights of whistleblowers, we thank you for introducing the Whistleblower Appreciation Day resolution for 2017.
Whistleblowers are the best source of information about fraud, waste, and abuse in the public and private sectors, and they are critical to promoting institutional accountability, compliance, and safety and security. We support the work of whistleblower champions in Congress who have worked tirelessly to extend whistleblower protections to employees working for the federal government.
However, blowing the whistle on the federal government often comes at a great personal and professional cost. This is why we are encouraged to see you leading efforts to not only protect these individuals, but also to champion the men and women who sacrifice so much to improve our country.
Thank you for your tireless work to protect those in government who honor their duties to serve and warn the public. We hope your colleagues in the Senate share your commitment and pass this resolution.
Sincerely,
ACORN 8
Alliance For Whistleblowers, Inc.
Defending Rights & Dissent
Disaster Accountability Project
Government Accountability Project
National Taxpayers Union
National Whistleblower Center
Project On Government Oversight
Senior Executives Association
The Multiracial Activist
The National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association
Union of Concerned Scientists
