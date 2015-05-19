don’t move.
She said…
this doesn’t happen to men.
She said…
you should be thanking me.
She said…
keep your mouth shut.
She said…
you don’t get to say no.
She said…
don’t fight back.
She said…
it will be my word against yours.
She said…
you can go when I’m finished.
She said…
no one will believe you.
She was right.
Author’s Note: This is based on my very personal experience as a male survivor of a female predator.
3 comments
See? I am a poet and I knew something we had in common, besides being your “Mom”. I want to have time to get back here and read your poetry. I liked this one… Very good! God bless you!
Powerful piece James. Thank you for sharing it with us.
Your words are needed. Thank you for putting them out there.