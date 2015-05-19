





She said…

don’t move.

She said…

this doesn’t happen to men.

She said…

you should be thanking me.

She said…

keep your mouth shut.

She said…

you don’t get to say no.

She said…

don’t fight back.

She said…

it will be my word against yours.

She said…

you can go when I’m finished.

She said…

no one will believe you.

She was right.

Author’s Note: This is based on my very personal experience as a male survivor of a female predator.