Stop Being Surprised by Female Perpetrators, ‘kay?

Kim Severson, writing for The New York Times, on Asia Argento, Who Accused Weinstein, Made a Deal With Her Own Accuser:

…last October, Ms. Argento quietly arranged to pay $380,000 to her own accuser: Jimmy Bennett, a young actor and rock musician who said she had sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room years earlier, when he was only two months past his 17th birthday. She was 37. The age of consent in California is 18.

People have turned a blind eye to female perpetration for decades. There will be more of this to come, followed by the requisite claims that male survivors need to remain silent now because it is “not your time.’ It will NEVER be our time. That is the whole point. We are expected to shut up. sit down, not use any resources or take up any space any-fucking-where.

A key point to remember (for those rushing to make excuses) is that Bennett had only recently turned 17 and had viewed Argento as a mother figure for a long-time. So, of course, she gave him alcohol and then had “sex” with a minor. Somehow, though, it will be his fault and she will be blameless.

Another key difference to remember will be that no one will chant in breathless tones that female perpetrators “are cancelled.” Period.

So many people will bend over backwards with caveats, excuses and yes – even victim-shaming toward male victims (while simultaneously claiming we don’t get victim-blamed) to make it all okay.

People are garbage. All day.

P.S., No, this doesn’t mean that Weinstein is innocent, nor that Argento wasn’t raped. It just means that Argento is guilty too.