If your first response to hearing a male survivor’s public story is, “he won’t get asked what he is wearing”, you are not an ally. You’re an abusive asshole with a severe empathy deficit.

LEARN what our victimization and forms of shaming and blaming actually look like BEFORE exposing who you really are as a person.

Clothing is not some magical gold standard by which all shaming and blaming experiences must be measured, lest they be designated as not valid.