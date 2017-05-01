Coalition Letter to Senate and House Appropriations on Domestic and Sexual Violence

Senator Richard Shelby, Chair, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science Senator
Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science
Senator Roy Blunt, Chair, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies
Senator Patty Murray, Ranking Member, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies
Representative John Culberson, Chair, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science
Representative José Serrano, Ranking Member, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science
Representative Tom Cole, Chair, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies
Representative Rosa DeLauro, Ranking Member, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies
May 1, 2017
Dear Senators Shelby, Shaheen, Blunt, and Murray, and Representatives Culberson, Serrano, Cole, and DeLauro:
The National Taskforce to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (NTF) is comprised of national, state, and local leadership organizations and individuals advocating on behalf of sexual assault and domestic violence victims and women’s rights. The 977 undersigned organizations join with the NTF to urge you to significantly increase funding for federal programs that address domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking, and reject cuts to these critical programs. Domestic and sexual violence are life-threatening, pervasive crimes that affect millions of girls and boys, women and men all across this nation. The President’s FY 18 proposed budget blueprint calls for deep cuts across federal agencies, and these cuts have the potential to eliminate lifesaving services for survivors. Victims of these degrading and life-threatening crimes rely on federally funded direct services such as shelter, rape crisis services, legal assistance, counseling, and more. Communities across the country rely on federal prevention funding to protect our young people. Federal funding underpins our nation’s improvements to the community-based response to domestic and sexual violence. We encourage you to invest in these vital programs.
Last year’s modest increases in funding for the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA), along with sustained funding released from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) are beginning to address a portion of the gap in direct services. However, funding for these cost-effective and essential programs must be increased. Investments in these programs must fulfill the promise of VAWA, FVPSA, and related federal laws by meeting the demand for services.
VAWA, VOCA, and FVPSA are smart investments that have fueled our undeniable national progress in addressing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
Our nation has made such phenomenal progress in understanding and addressing sexual and domestic violence because we have made a national, ongoing, annual investment. Before the passage of VAWA, law enforcement often failed to conduct effective investigations and make arrests where appropriate, prosecutors often declined to file charges they could have proven, and courts often neglected or mishandled cases involving survivors and their families. With the passage of VAWA, the infusion of federal funds fostered unprecedented coordination between frontline stakeholders responding to domestic violence and sexual assault crises – police officers, victim service providers, prosecutors, judges, and the criminal and civil justice systems. VAWA has elevated a national learning community, fostering innovation and promoting best practices. Additionally, federal VAWA funds encourage states to leverage local and state funds in the effort to end these pervasive crimes. VAWA’s work is complemented by VOCA, which funds direct services to victims of all types of crime, including domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking, and by FVPSA, which is our nation’s only dedicated funding source for domestic violence shelters and direct service organizations.
VAWA saved an estimated $12.6 billion in net-averted costs in its first six years alone.i Through our nation’s combined investments in VAWA, VOCA, and FVPSA, reporting of domestic violence has increased, ii the rate of non-fatal intimate partner violence against women has decreased by 63 percentiii and the number of women killed by an intimate partner has decreased by 23 percent. iv A 2010 study demonstrated that an increase in the number of legal services available is associated with a decrease in intimate partner homicide.v Another study found that VAWA funds, particularly the ones supporting law enforcement, were associated with a reduction in rape and aggravated assault.vi A 2017 study shows the effectiveness of bystander intervention funded through VAWA’s Rape Prevention and Education Program in reducing sexual assault perpetration. vii A 2008 study shows conclusively that the nation’s domestic violence shelters, funded in significant part by FVPSA, are addressing victims’ urgent and long-term needs and are helping victims protect themselves and their children.viii Additionally, recent increased funding released via VOCA has allowed communities to foster innovation, reduce waitlists, increase services, hire vital staff to help and counsel more survivors, and expand rural services.
Desperate need remains
Despite this progress, shelters, rape crisis centers, and other domestic and sexual violence service providers continue to face budget shortfalls. At the same time, the national spotlight on these crimes is bringing more survivors out of the shadows and increasing requests for prevention programs, which create an increased demand for services. Many programs are forced to turn away victims who are desperate and have nowhere to go.
Almost one in five women in the United States have been the victim of rape or attempted rape, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), yet a 2016 survey by the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence shows that the nation’s 1,300 sexual assault programs often lack sufficient resources to meet victims’ most basic needs. Over half (53 percent) of rape crisis centers have a waitlist for counseling services, and almost 40 percent have a waitlist of a month or more for prevention programs. In 2016, almost a quarter of rape crisis centers saw an overall decrease in funds as well as a decrease in staffing – over 100 advocate positions were either laid off or left unfilled.
Over 12 million individuals experience domestic violence annually, according to the CDC. The National Domestic Violence Counts Census found that in just one day in September 2016, while more than 72,959 victims of domestic violence received services, 11,991 requests for services went unmet due to lack of funding and resources. Of those unmet requests, 66 percent were for safe housing. Also in 2016, domestic violence programs laid off approximately 1,200 staff positions. Most of the laid off positions were direct service staff, including counselors, advocates, and children’s advocates. Given reduced funding and staff, local programs had to reduce or completely eliminate countless services, including emergency shelter, legal advocacy, and counseling.
The federal government funds critical programs at the U.S. Departments of Justice (DOJ) and Health and Human Services (HHS) that reach into every community across the nation to provide safety, access to services, and justice for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The formula grant programs and national services include:
- The STOP program (VAWA, DOJ), which improves the criminal justice and wider community response by allowing states and communities to develop coordinated community responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking;
- The Sexual Assault Services Program (VAWA, DOJ), which is the federal government’s only funding source dedicated to sexual assault services and funds rape crisis centers in every state;
- The Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA, HHS), which is the federal government’s only dedicated funding stream for domestic violence shelters and outreach programs;
- The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA, DOJ), which is a non-taxpayer fund supporting over 4,000 victim services agencies across the nation to help victims deal with the immediate aftermath of a crime;
- The Rape Prevention and Education Program (RPE, HHS), which supports comprehensive sexual violence prevention in every state for communities and schools; and
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline (NDVH) (HHS), which receives approximately half a million contacts per year, Stronghearts Native Helpline (Stronghearts), which serves the specific cultural and jurisdictional needs of native victims of domestic and dating violence, and Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services (ADWAS), which is the only national services program for deaf and hearing-challenged survivors of domestic violence.
VAWA and related discretionary programs complement the state formula grants by propelling innovation and providing targeted responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. All the programs detailed in the attached chart work together to provide a comprehensive response to victims of violence. These include lifesaving legal services; funding for services in rural and remote areas; transitional housing programs to help victims rebuild their lives after violence and abuse; law enforcement improvements such as Sexual Assault Response Teams, initiatives to address the rape kit backlog, and homicide reduction initiatives; services for underserved victims including disabled and elderly victims; funding to ensure compliance with the requirement of serving victims with Limited English Proficiency; programs aimed at children, youth, and college students; projects addressing courts and visitation; programs to respond to the epidemic of sexual assault and domestic violence on tribal lands; projects addressing violence in the workplace; a national domestic violence hotline; and prevention programs and public health responses to violence and abuse.
Other federal programs, including funds to enforce Title IX at the Department of Education and support for Legal Services Corporation (LSC), are part of the critical social safety net for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) should receive enhanced funding to continue its work to bring about lasting change on campuses and in K-12, including holding schools accountable and making sure that student survivors receive counseling and other vital accommodations. Legal services are second only to medical services as the most-requested need of victims, and the provision of legal services significantly lowers the incidences of domestic violence. We reject proposed cuts to LSC, which help many survivors of violence access vital legal assistance in the aftermath of a crime. Each of these programs must receive sustained and increased funding to ensure that our communities can build on our years of progress and meet the needs of ALL victims.
Funding cuts would erode our nation’s progress on this critical issue. We support full funding for VAWA, FVPSA, and related programs, setting the VOCA cap at an average of the past three years’ deposits into the VOCA account, and creating a tribal funding stream in VOCA. We oppose transferring funds from VOCA to fund other programs.
We call on you to support increased funding for these vital programs. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Monica McLaughlin, National Network to End Domestic Violence at mmclaughlin@nnedv.org or Terri Poore, National Alliance to End Sexual Violence at terri@endsexualviolence.org.
Thank you for your continued leadership in keeping victims safe and healthy.
Sincerely,
National
- 9to5, National Association of Working Women American
- Association of University Women (AAUW)
- American GI Forum of the US
- American Medical Student Association
- American Psychological Association
- Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence
- Association of Jewish Family & Children’s Agencies
- Association of VAWA Administrators
- Battered Women’s Justice Project
- Black Women’s Blueprint
- Break the Cycle
- Casa de Esperanza: National Latin@ Network
- Citizens Advocate
- Domestic Violence Legal Empowerment and Appeals Project (DV LEAP)
- Elder Justice Coalition
- End Violence Against Women International
- FaithTrust Institute
- FORGE, Inc.
- Futures Without Violence
- Gender Violence Institute
- General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC)
- Girls Inc.
- Hadassah
- Hispanic Federation
- Institute for Science and Human Values
- International Association of Forensic Nurses
- John Snow, Inc. (JSI)
- Labor Council for Latin American Advancement
- LatinoJustice PRLDEF
- Legal Momentum, the Women’s Legal Defense and Education Fund
- Men Recovering From Military Sexual Trauma
- NAACP
- National Alliance for Safe Housing (NASH)
- National Alliance to End Sexual Violence
- National Association of Social Workers
- National Center for Housing and Child Welfare
- National Center for Victims of Crime
- National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence
- National Clearinghouse for the Defense of Battered Women
- National Clearinghouse on Abuse in Later Life (NCALL)
- National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges
- National Crime Victim Advocate
- National Crime Victim Law Institute
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- National Hispanic Medical Association
- National Housing Law Project
- National Latina/o Psychological Association
- National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty
- National Network for Youth
- National Network to End Domestic Violence
- National Organization for Women
- National Organization of API Ending Sexual Violence
- National Organization of Sisters of Color Ending Sexual Assault (SCESA)
- National Resource Center on Domestic Violence
- North American Men Engage Network
- Ounce of Prevention Fund
- Parents Of Murdered Children
- Peaceful Families Project
- Planned Parenthood Federation of America
- Polaris
- Pretrial Justice Institute
- Purse Power
- Red Wind Consulting, Inc.
- Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law
- SchoolHouse Connection
- SCOPE50
- Skidmore College Project on Restorative Justice
- The Multiracial Activist
- The United Methodist Church, General Board of Church and Society
- The William Kellibrew Foundation
- Theresa’s Fund/DomesticShelters.org
- Tribal Law and Policy Institute
- Victim Rights Law Center
- Violence Policy Center
- Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press
- Women’s Media Center
- Young Feminists and Allies: National Organization for Women’s (NOW) Inaugural Virtual Chapter
- YWCA USA
- World Education, Inc.
Alabama
- 2nd Chance, Inc.
- Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- AshaKiran, Inc.
- Free2Be Safe Anti-Violence Project
- Greater Birmingham National Organization for Women
- SafeHouse of Shelby County
- YWCA Central Alabama
- Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- Bering Sea Women’s Group
- Kodaik Women’s Resource and Crisis Center
- National Organization for Women – Alaska Chapter
- Standing Together Against Rape, Inc.
American Samoa
- American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
Arizona
- A New Leaf
- Alice’s Place
- Ama Doo Alchini Bighan, Inc. (ADABI)
- Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Arizona Legal Women and Youth Services (ALWAYS)
- Arizona YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix
- Catholic Community Services Yuma
- Central Phoenix/Inez Casiano NOW Chapter
- Colorado River Regional Crisis Services
- Eve’s Place, Inc.
- Kingman Aid to Abused People
- National Organization for Women Arizona
- Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation
- Tucson NOW Chapter
- Verde Valley Sanctuary
- DOVES Program
- Southwest Indigenous Women’s Coalition
Arkansas
- Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Families in Transition, Inc.
- Ozark Rape Crisis, Inc.
California
- Alameda County/Tri–Valley NOW
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles
- Asian Law Alliance
- Asian Women’s Shelter
- California Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- California Elder Justice Coalition
- California NOW
- California Partnership to End Domestic Violence
- Center for Domestic Peace
- Center for the Pacific Asian Family
- Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking (CAST)
- Community Service Programs (CSP)
- CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse)
- Esperanza Community Housing Corp
- Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County
- Family Violence Appellate Project
- Girls Inc. of Alameda County
- Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles
- Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara
- Girls Inc. of Orange County
- Girls Inc. of San Diego County
- Girls Inc. of the Island City
- House of Ruth, Inc.
- Immigration Center for Women and Children
- Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles
- Korean Community Center of the East Bay
- Los Angeles LGBT Center
- Monterey County Rape Crisis Center
- Morongo Basin Unity Home, Inc
- Narika
- National Organization for Women Orange County
- RISE San Luis Obispo County
- Ruby’s Place
- San Gabriel Valley/Whittier NOW
- San Joaquin County NOW
- South Asian Helpline & Referral Agency
- South Asian Network
- Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition 7
- Tahoe SAFE Alliance (California/Nevada)
- Victim Witness Services
- Wild Iris Family Counseling and Crisis Center
- WISE & Healthy Aging
- YWCA Berkeley/ Oakland
- YWCA Glendale
- YWCA Greater Los Angeles
- YWCA of San Diego County
- YWCA of the Harbor Area & South Bay
- YWCA San Francisco & Marin
- YWCA Silicon Valley Afghan Coalition (California)
- Women’s Center -High Desert, Inc.
Colorado
- Advocate Safehouse Project
- Advocates Building Peaceful Communities
- Advocates of Lake County
- Alliance Against Domestic Abuse
- Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Crisis Center
- Crossroads Safehouse, Inc.
- Deaf Overcoming Violence through Empowerment (DOVE)
- Domestic Safety Resource Center
- Estes Valley Crisis Advocates
- Family Crisis Services, Inc.
- Kelly Ryan Law, LLC
- Latina SafeHouse
- Park County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Program
- Project PAVE
- Project Safeguard
- Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center
- Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley
- SafeHouse Denver
- Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence
- San Luis Valley Immigrant Resource Center
- YWCA Pueblo
- Renew / WINGS Safehouse
Connecticut
- Meriden -Wallingford Chrysalis, Inc.
- Women’s Center of Greater Danbury
- Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence
- Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- YWCA New Britain
Delaware
- CHILD, Inc.
- Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- YWCA Delaware
District of Columbia
- Amara Legal Center
- DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- DC Rape Crisis Center
- DC Volunteer Lawyers Project
- Network for Victim Recovery of DC
- Ramona’s Way
- SASS (Sexual Assault Survivors & Supporters)
- Survivors and Advocates for Empowerment
Florida
- Bay County NOW
- Betty Griffin Center
- Brevard NOW
- Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies
- Florida Council Against Sexual Violence
- Florida National Organization for Women
- Girls Inc of Jacksonville
- Girls Inc of Pinellas
- Jacksonville Area National Organization for Women
- M.U.J.E.R., Inc.
- Greater Orlando NOW
- Pasco County NOW
- Sexual Assault Services Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
- The Shelter for Abused Women & Children
- UCF Victim Services
- University of Miami School of Law Human Rights Clinic
- Victim Service Center of Central Florida, Inc.
- Daytona Beach Police Department
Georgia
- Ahimsa House
- Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Inc.
- Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia
- Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Girls Inc. of Albany, GA
- Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta
- Gwinnett Sexual Assault & Children’s Advocacy Center
- Hope Harbour
- New American Pathways Inc.
- Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center
- Partnership Against Domestic Violence
- Raksha, Inc
- Rape Response
- SafeHomes of Augusta
- Sexual Assault Support Center, Inc.
- Tifton Judicial Circuit Shelter, Inc., DBA Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House
Guam
- Guam Office of the Governor, Governor’s Community Outreach – Federal Programs Office
- Project Foresight Inc.
- Victim Advocates Reaching Out
Hawaii
- Hawai`i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Hawaii Counseling and Education Center
- Victim Witness Kokua Services, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu
Idaho
- Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
- YWCA Lewiston, ID -Clarkston, WA
Illinois
- Village of Skokie
- A Safe Place
- ADV & SAS
- Between Friends
- Buffalo Grove PD
- Campus Advocacy Network
- Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation
- Crisis Center Foundation
- Family Rescue
- Harbor House -Kankakee County Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Illinois Accountability Initiative
- Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault (KC -CASA)
- Mujeres Latinas en Accion
- Riverview Center
- Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling
- Sexual Assault Family Emergencies
- Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc.
- The Child 1st Center
- YWCA Evanston/North Shore
- YWCA McLean County
- YWCA of the University of Illinois
- Apna Ghar, Inc. (Our Home)
- Evanston YWCA
- Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Illinois National Organization for Women
Indiana
- Beacon of Hope Crisis Center
- Coburn Place Safe Haven
- Community Anti Violence Alliance
- Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc.
- Domestic Violence Network
- Family Crisis Shelter
- Girls Inc. of Monroe Couty
- Girls Inc. of Shelbyville/Shelby County
- Heminger House
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Indiana Coalition of Domestic Violence
- Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse, Inc.
- Middle Way House, Inc.
- Rush County Victims Assistance, Inc.
- Wabash Valley Alliance Beyond the Violence
- YWCA DVIPP
- YWCA Evansville
- YWCA Greater Lafayette
- YWCA North Central Indiana
- Desert Rose Foundation, Inc.
Iowa
- Cedar Valley Friends of the Family
- Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center
- Crisis Intervention Service (CIS Helps)
- Crisis Intervention Services
- Domestic Sexual Assault Outreach Center
- Domestic Violence Intervention Program
- Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA
- Family Crisis Centers
- Family Resources Inc.
- Girls Inc. of Sioux City
- Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV)
- Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Latinas Unidas por un Nuevo Amanecer (L.U.N.A.)
- Meskwaki Victim Services
- Monsoon United Asian Women of Iowa
- Rape Victim Advocacy Program
- Transformative Healing
- YWCA Clinton Riverview Center (Iowa and Illinois)
Kansas
- Crisis Center, Inc.
- Family Crisis Center, Inc.
- Family Life Center of Butler County
- Hope Unlimited Inc.
- Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Liberal Area Rape Crisis & Domestic Violence Services Inc.
- Options Domestic & Sexual Violence Services, Inc.
- Safehouse Crisis Center, Inc.
- Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Center, Inc.
- SOS, Inc
- StepStone, Inc.
- Wichita Family Crisis Center
- YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment
- Friends of Yates
Kentucky
- Bethany House Abuse Shelter, Inc.
- DOVES of Gateway
- Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc.
- Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky, Inc.
- The Center for Women and Families
- The Healing Program
- Women’s Crisis Center
- Barren River Area Safe Space, Inc.
- GreenHouse17
Louisiana
- Faith House
- Family Justice Center of Acadiana
- Hearts of Hope
- Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault
- Metro Centers for Community Advocacy
- N.O.W. Shreveport -Bossier
- Oasis A Safe Haven for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence
- Pine Hills Children’s Advocacy Center
- Project Celebration, Inc.
- Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR)
- St. Landry -Evangeline Sexual Assault Center
- Vietnamese Initiative in Economic Training
Maine
- Family Crisis Services
- Family Violence Project
- Hope and Justice Project
- Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence
- New Hope for Women
- Next Step Domestic Violence Project
- Safe Voices
- YWCA Central Maine
- YWCA Mount Desert Island
Maryland
- Court Watch Montgomery
- Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center at Dimensions Healthcare
- Dove Center (DVSARC, Inc)
- Family Crisis Resource Center, Inc.
- Heartly House, Inc.
- HopeWorks of Howard County, Inc.
- Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse (JCADA)
- Life Crisis Center, Inc.
- Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Maryland National Organization for Women
- Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence
- Matters of My Heart, LLC
- Mid -Shore Council on Family Violence
- National Organization for Women, Montgomery County, MD, Chapter
- NOW, Anne Arundel County Chapter
- SARC
- Southern Md Center for Family Advocacy
- The Bridge, Cecil County Domestic Violence Rape Crisis Program
- The Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, Inc.
- The Women’s Law Center of Maryland, Inc.
- Domestic Violence Program at Northwest Hospital
- Phynyx Ministries
Massachusetts
- Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence
- Boston Area Rape Crisis Center
- Emerge Girls Inc. of Holyoke
- Hagar’s Sisters
- Jane Doe Inc., the MA Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence
- Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
- Mashpee Police Department
- New Hope, Inc.
- Pathways for Change, Inc.
- REACH Beyond Domestic Violence, Inc.
- Saheli Inc. Support for South Asian Women and Families
- The Key Program Inc., Children’s Charter Division
- Transition House
- YWCA Cambridge
- YWCA Central Massachusetts
- YWCA of Western MA
- YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts
- Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, Inc/Girls Inc. of the Berkshires
Michigan
- AWARE, Inc.
- Bay Area Women’s Center
- Blue Water Safe Horizons
- Catherine Cobb Safe House
- Center for Women in Transition
- Child & Family Services of Southwestern Michigan, Inc.
- Diane Peppler Resource Center
- Domestic Violence Escape, DOVE, Inc. (Michigan and Wisconsin)
- Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe County
- First Step Project On Domestic and Sexual Violence
- HAVEN
- Hope Shores Alliance
- Michigan Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence
- Roscommon County Prosecuting Atty.
- Safe Haven Ministries
- SafeHouse Center
- Sexual Assault Kit Investigative Team of Calhoun County, Michigan
- Sylvia’s Place
- The Child Advocacy Center of Tuscola County
- Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
- Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office
- Tuscola County Victim Services
- Underground Railroad, Inc.
- Uniting Three Fires Against Violence
- Women’s Aid Service Inc.
- Women’s Center, Inc.
- YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region
- YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit
- YWCA West Central Michigan
- Child & Family Services of Southwestern Michigan, Inc. (CFSSWMI)
- Equality Michigan
- Sexual Assault Services – Bronson Battle Creek
Minnesota
- 360 Communities
- Alexandra House, Inc.
- Anna Marie’s Alliance
- Breaking Free
- Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center
- Committee Against Domestic Abuse Inc.
- Community Health Service Inc.
- Domestic Abuse Project MN
- Family Pathways
- First Witness Child Advocacy Center
- Friends Against Abuse
- Hands of Hope Resource Center
- HOPE Center
- HOPE Coalition
- Isanti County Sexual Assault Interagency Council
- Isanti County Victim Services
- Lakes Crisis & Resource Center
- Minnesota Children’s Alliance
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women
- Minnesota NOW
- MSP NOW
- Northern St. Louis County Sexual Assault Program
- Pearl Battered Women’s Resource Center
- Rape and Abuse Crisis Center (Minnesota and North Dakota)
- Refuge Network
- Safe Avenues
- Sexual Violence Center
- Someplace Safe
- St. Cloud State University Women’s Center
- Support Within Reach Sexual Violence Resource Center
- Tubman
- Violence Intervention Project
- Women of Nations
- Women’s Initiative for Self Empowerment (WISE), Inc.
- YWCA Minneapolis
- PAVSA
Mississippi
- Catholic Charities, Inc. The Guardian Shelter for Battered Families
- Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence
- House of Grace, Inc.
- Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- MS Coalition Against Sexual Assault SW
- MS Christian Outreach Ministries Inc.
- The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter
Missouri
- Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
- Life Source Consultants
- Lydia’s House, Inc.
- Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (Missouri and Kansas)
- Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
- Missouri Victim Assistance Network (MOVA)
- National Organization for Women, Columbia Area
- Safe Connections
- St. Charles County Sexual Assault Taskforce
- St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
- YWCA St. Joseph
Montana
- Blackfeet Domestic Violence Program
- Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Carbon County
- Lincoln County Attorney’s Office
- Sanders County Coalition For Families
- Saves, Inc.
- Women’s Resource/Community Support Center
- YWCA Missoula
- Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
Nebraska
- Bright Horizons Resources for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- Domestic Abuse/Sexual Assault Services
- Girls Inc. of Omaha
- Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Parent -Child Center
- Sarpy County Victim Witness Unit
- The Bridge
- Voices of Hope
Nevada
- Alliance for Victims Rights
- Committee to Aid Abused Women
- Elko Committee Against Domestic Violence
- Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence
- S.A.F.E. House, Inc.
- Safe Embrace
- Safe Nest: Temporary Assistance for Domestic Crisis
- The Rape Crisis Center
- The Shade Tree
- Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services
- UNLV Jean Nidetch Women’s Center
New Hampshire
- Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire
- New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse
- New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
- Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence
- Voices Against Violence
- WISE
New Jersey
- National Organization for Women of New Jersey
- Bergen County Alternatives To Domestic Violence
- CASA of Union County, Inc.
- Center for Hope and Safety
- Jersey Battered Women’s Service, Inc.
- Jewish Family Service and Childrens Center of Clifton/Passaic
- Manavi
- Middlesex County National Organization for Women of New Jersey
- New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- New Jersey Coalition to End Domestic Violence
- Northern NJ Chapter, National Organization for Women
- SAFE in Hunterdon
- Salem County Women’s Services
- Touch Link
- Women Aware, Inc.
- WomenRising, Inc
- YWCA Union County
- Wafa House, Inc.
New Mexico
- Community Against Violence (CAV)
- Family Crisis Center
- Girls Incorporated of Santa Fe
- HEAL and The Nest
- La Casa Inc.
- La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services of Southern New Mexico
- La Piñon Children’s Advocacy Center
- Las Cruces Police Department-Victim Assistance Unit
- New Mexico Asian Family Center
- New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc.
- Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico
- Resolve
- Tewa Women United
- The Roswell Refuge
- Tri-County Family Justice Center
- Valencia Shelter Service (VSS)
- YWCA New Mexico
New York
- A New Hope Center
- Allen Womens Resource Center
- Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler’s First Step Victim Services Program
- Catholic Charities of Chenango Co Crime Victims Services
- Cattaraugus Community Action Inc.
- CDWBA Legal Project, Inc.
- Center for Safety & Change, Inc
- Chenango County Victim Services
- Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center
- Crime Victims Treatment Center Mount Sinai West and St. Luke’s Hospitals
- Day One (New York)
- Delaware Opportunities Inc.
- Downtown Women for Change
- Family Services
- Girls Inc of New York City
- Girls Inc. of Long Island
- Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region
- Good Shepherd Services
- Hope’s Door
- L.I. Against Domestic Violence
- Lt.Col.Matt Urban Human Services Center of WNY/p.c.c.b
- Mechanicville Area Community Services Center Inc., Domestic Violence Advocacy Program
- Montgomery County Domestic Violence and Crime Victims Services
- Mount Sinai SAVI Program
- New York City Anti-Violence Project
- New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Rockland County Pride Center
- Safe Homes of Orange County
- STEPS to End Family Violence
- The Retreat
- The Safe Center
- Turning Point for Women and Families
- Vera House, Inc.
- Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes Inc.
- Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County
- Violence Intervention Program
- Wellspring
- Westchester National Organization for Women
- Young Women’s Christian Association of Rochester and Monroe County
- YWCA Niagara Frontier
- YWCA Western New York
- Advocacy Center of Tompkins County
- Equinox Domestic Violence Services
- First Step Victim Services Program of Catholic Charities Chemung/Schuyler
- Willow Domestic Violence Center
- YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc.
North Carolina
- Albemarle Hopeline
- Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition, Inc.
- Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, Inc.
- Center for Family Violence Prevention
- Compass Center for Women and Families
- D.A.N.A (Domestic Abuse is Not Acceptable)
- Durham Crisis Response Center
- Families First, Inc.
- Families Living Violence Free
- Family Crisis Council of Rowan County
- Family Guidance Center, Inc.
- Family Service of the Piedmont
- Family Services of Davidson County, Inc.
- Fayetteville Chapter of NOW (NC)
- Helpmate, Inc.
- Kiran, Inc.
- Mitchell County SafePlace Inc.
- North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- NC National Organization for Women (NOW)
- Next Step Ministries, Inc.
- North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- OASIS, Inc. (Opposing Abuse with Service, Information, and Shelter)
- Orange County Rape Crisis Center
- Pisgah Legal Services
- Reach of Cherokee County, Inc.
- REACH of Macon County
- Safe Alliance
- SAFE in Lenoir County, Inc.
- Safe Space, Inc.
- Steps to HOPE, Inc.
- The Outer Banks Hotline, Inc.
- Turning Point, Inc.
- UNC Hospitals Beacon Program
- YWCA Central Carolinas
- A Safe Home for Everyone
North Dakota
- CAWS North Dakota (North Dakota Domestic Violence Coalition)
- Community Violence Intervention Center
- Safe Shelter
- Walsh County State’s Attorneys’ Office
- Walsh County Victim Assistance
Ohio
- A.L.I.V.E., INC
- Abuse & Rape Crisis Shelter of Warren County
- ACTION OHIO Coalition For Battered Women
- Appalachian Peace and Justice Network
- Artemis Center
- Asian Services In Action – ASIA
- Battered Women’s Shelter Summit and Medina Counties
- Bethany House
- City of East Liverpool Law Director’s Office
- Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
- CommQuest
- COMPASS (Sexual Assault Education, Prevention & Support)
- Council on Domestic Violence Inc. DBA: Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services
- Crisis Care
- Domestic Violence Project, Inc.
- Eastlake Police Department Victim Assistance
- EVE, Incorporated
- Greater Cleveland Chapter, NOW
- Help Hotline Crisis Center
- HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc.
- Huron County Victim Assistance
- Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland
- Lorain County Safe Harbor
- Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Victim/Witness Division
- My Sister’s Place
- Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence
- OneEighty
- Personal and Family Counseling Services, an OhioGuidestone Organization
- Pro Seniors Inc.
- ProMedica Health System Forenisc Program (Ohio and Michigan)
- Rape Crisis Center of Medina and Summit Counties
- Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc.
- Safer Futures
- Sisters Of The Kingdom Int’l
- The Cocoon
- The Nord Center Sexual Assault Services
- Tri-County Help Center, Inc.
- Willoughby Victim Assistance Program
- Women Helping Women
- WomenSafe Inc. The Green House
- YWCA Dayton
- YWCA Greater Cincinnati
- YWCA of Northwest Ohio
- YWCA Warren
- YWCA Youngstown
- Crime Victim Services
- New Choices Inc.
- Ohio Domestic Violence Network
Oklahoma
- Crisis Control Center, Inc.
- Domestic Violence Intervention Services, Inc. (DVIS)
- Kaw Nation Domestic Violence
- Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- Oklahoma Women’s Coalition
- Women In Safe Home, Inc.
- YWCA Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma City Family Justice Center
Oregon
- Benton County District Attorney’s Office
- Bradley Angle
- Call to Safety
- Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence
- Central Oregon Coast NOW
- Domestic Violence Resource Center, Washington County Oregon
- Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon
- Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest
- Harney County District Attorney’s Office
- Helping Hands Against Violence, Inc
- High Desert NOW
- Illinois Valley Safe House Alliance
- Kids’ FIRST Center
- Lake County Crisis Center
- Malheur County District Attorney Victim Assistance Program
- Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office
- Oregon Abuse Advocates & Survivors in Service
- Oregon Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Task Force
- Oregon Crime Victims Law Center
- Russian Oregon Social Services
- Saving Grace: Imagine Life without Violence
- Sexual Assault Resource Center
- Peace At Home
- Siuslaw Outreach Services
- Women’s Crisis Support Team
- Women’s Safety & Resource Center
- Womenspace
- YWCA of Greater Portland
- Clackamas Women’s Services
- Disability Awareness Resource Team (DART)
Pennsylvania
- Chester County (PA) NOW
- Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA
- Lutheran Settlement House
- Schuylkill Women in Crisis
- Southwest PA National Organization For Women
- The Abuse Network, Inc.
- Transitions of PA
- Women’s Services, Inc.
- YWCA Bradford
- YWCA Carlisle
- Abuse and Rape Crisis Center
- Alle -Kiski Area HOPE Center, Inc.
- Beacon of Hope Counseling
- Blackburn Center
- Bradford Regional Medical Center
- Clinton County Women’s Center
- Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County
- Crisis Center North
- Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, Inc.
- Family Services Incorporated
- Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey
- Juniata County Crime Victim Services
- Laurel House
- Mifflin County Crime Victim Services
- Ni -Ta -Nee NOW (National Organization for Women)
- Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape
- Pennsylvania National Organization for Women
- PPC Violence Free Network
- Sheriff’s Office of Fayette County
- Stop Abuse For Everyone
- Survivors, Inc.
- The Women’s Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour
- Victims’ Intervention Program
- Victims Resource Center
- Victims Services Division of the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office
- Williamsport NOW
- Women’s Center of Montgomery County
- Women’s Help Center, Inc.
- Women’s Resources of Monroe County
- Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County
- Your Safe Haven, Inc.
- YWCA Hanover
- YWCA Lancaster
- YWCA Titusville
- YWCA Westmoreland County
- Crime Victim Center, Erie PA
- Domestic Violence Service Center, Inc.
- Sullivan County Victim Services
- YWCA Greater Harrisburg
Puerto Rico
- Puerto Rico Health Justice Center
Rhode Island
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Day One (Rhode Island)
- Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Sojourner House
- Women’s Resource Center
- YWCA Rhode Island
South Carolina
- Barnwell County Victim Advocate
- Beyond Abuse
- Cherokee County SC Sheriff’s Office
- Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons
- My Siter’s House, Inc.
- Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault
- People Against Rape
- Pickens County Advocacy Center
- Safe Harbor, Inc.
- Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands
- Sistercare
- South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- YWCA of the Upper Lowlands, Inc.
South Dakota
- SD Coalition Ending Domestic and Sexual Violence
Tennessee
- Change Is Possible
- Domestic Violence Program and Sexual Assault Services
- Fayette Cares
- Girls Inc. of Memphis
- Haven of Hope, Inc.
- Tennessee Voices For Victims
- Women Are Safe, Inc.
- WRAP (Wo/Men’s Resource & Rape Assistance Program
- Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence
Texas
- Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center
- Atascosa Family Crisis Center
- Bay Area Turning Point, Inc.
- Boat People SOS, Inc. – Houston
- Center Against Sexual and Family Violence – El Paso, Texas
- Crisis Center of Comal County
- Daya Inc.
- Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend
- Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc.
- Friendship of Women, Inc.
- Gateway Family Services, Inc.
- Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas
- Girls Inc. of San Antonio
- Girls Inc. of Tarrant County
- Hays -Caldwell Women’s Center
- Houston Area Women’s Center
- Human Rights Initiative of North Texas
- Kendall County Women’s Shelter
- Odessa Crisis Center
- Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services
- Panhandle Crisis Center, Inc.
- Regional Victim Crisis Center
- Shelter Agencies for Families in East Texas
- Texas Association Against Sexual Assault
- Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation,Inc.
- The Harbor Children’s Alliance & Victim Center
- The Montrose Center
- The Texas Council on Family Violence
- The Women’s Center of Tarrant County
- Wintergarden Women’s Shelter, Inc.
- Women’s Center of Brazoria County
- Women’s Shelter of South Texas
- Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center
- The Family Place
- The SAFE Alliance
Utah
- Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center
- Center for Women and Children in Crisis
- D.O.V.E. Center
- Gentle Ironhawk Shelter
- KAVA Talks
- New Hope Crisis
- Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources
- Pathways
- Peace House
- Safe Harbor
- Seekhaven
- South Valley Services
- Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Victim Assistance Program
- Washington County Children’s Justice Center
- Women’s Crisis Shelter
- YWCA Utah
Vermont
- Pride Center of Vermont – SafeSpace Program
- Project Against Violent Encounters
- Sexual Assault Crisis Team
- Umbrella, Inc.
- Voices Against Violence
- Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
Virgin Islands
- Virgin Islands Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Council
Virginia
- Center for Earth -Based Healing
- Charlottesville Chapter of National Organization for Women
- Choices, Council on Domestic Violence for Page County, Inc.
- Council on Domestic Violence for Page County, Inc.
- Doorways for Women and Families
- Hanover Safe Place
- Haven of the Dan River Region
- James House
- Middlesex County Victim Witness
- New Directions Center, Inc.
- Phoenix Project
- Project Horizon, Inc
- Rockbridge Valley NOW
- Sexual Assault Resource Agency
- The Haven Shelter and Services, Inc.
- Transitions Family Violence Services
- Virginia Anti -Violence Project
- Virginia NOW
- Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance
- YWCA of Central Virginia
- YWCA Richmond
- YWCA South Hampton Roads
- Virginia Poverty Law Center
- Project Hope at Quin Rivers
Washington
- Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse
- Coalition Ending Gender -Based Violence
- Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
- Jewish Family Service of Seattle
- LifeWire
- New Beginnings
- SafePlace
- Tacoma Community House
- Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center
- Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs
- Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Washington State National Organization for Women
- YWCA Clark County YWCA Olympia
- YWCA Pierce County
- YWCA Seattle King & Snohomish
- YWCA Spokane
- YWCA Walla Walla
- King County Sexual Assault Resource Center
West Virginia
- CHANGE, Inc./The Lighthouse Domestic Violence Shelter
- CONTACT Huntington, Inc.
- Family Crisis Intervention Center of Region V, Inc.
- Family Refuge Center
- HOPE, Inc.
- Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
- Monongalia County Victim Assistance Program
- Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center
- REACH / The Counseling Connection
- Safe Housing and Economic Development, Inc
- SAFE, INC
- Shenandoah Women’s Center
- Tug Valley Recovery Shelter
- Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center, Inc.
- West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services
- Women’s Aid In Crisis
- Branches Domestic Violence Shelter
- Women’s Resource Center
- YWCA of Wheeling Family Violence Prevention Program
Wisconsin
- American Indians Against Abuse
- ASTOP Sexual Abuse Center
- AVAIL, Inc.
- Barron County District Attorney’s Office
- Canopy Center, Inc.
- Center Against Sexual & Domestic Abuse, Inc.
- Chippewa County (Wisconsin) District Attorney’s Office
- Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services
- Community Referral Agency
- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services
- Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Inc.
- Embrace Services, Inc.
- End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (Wisconsin Domestic Violence Coalition)
- Family Advocates, Inc.
- Family Services NEW Sexual Assault Center
- Family Support Center
- Fox Valley Voices of Men
- Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs
- Jackson County Victim/Witness Services
- Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth
- New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, Inc.
- Passages, Inc.
- Pathfinders Milwaukee, Inc.
- Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services, Inc.
- Safe Haven
- Sexual Assault Services of Lutheran Social Services
- Stepping Stones, Inc.
- The Women’s Community
- Tri -County Council on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault
- Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Women and Children’s Horizons
- YWCA Southeast Wisconsin
- YWCA Wausau
- People Against a Violent Environment
Wyoming
- Advocacy & Resource Center
- Albany County SAFE Project
- Converse Hope Center
- Crisis Prevention & Response Center 24
- Crook County Family Violence and Sexual Assault Services Inc.
- FOCUS, Inc.
- Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation
- Goshen County Task Force on Family Violence & Sexual Assault
- Sexual Assault & Family Violence Task Force Inc.
- The Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- WCADVSA Legal Assistance to Victims Program
- Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
cc: Full House and Senate Appropriations Committees
i Kathryn Andersen Clark et al., A Cost-Benefit Analysis of the Violence Against Women Act of 1994, 8 Violence Against Women 417 (2002).
ii Intimate Partner Violence in the U.S. U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Statistics, Jan. 2008.
iii Truman, J.L. & Morgan, R.E. (2014, April.) Nonfatal Domestic Violence (2003-2012). U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs: Bureaus of Justice Statistics, available at https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/ipvav9311.pdf (see page 3).
iv Catalano (2013, Nov.) Intimate Partner Violence in the U.S Attributes of Victimization, 1993–2011. U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs: Bureaus of Justice Statistics. Nov 2013 available at https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/ipvav9311.pdf (see Table 2 comparison of 1993 and 2010 numbers)
v Reckdenwald, A., & Parker, K.K. (2010). Understanding gender-specific intimate partner homicide: A theoretical and domestic service-oriented approach. Journal of Criminal Justice, 38, 951-958.
vi Rachel Lilley. A Nationwide Assessment of Effects on Rape and Assault, available at http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1077801208329146?journalCode=vawa
vii Coker, Anne (et al.), RCT Testing Bystander Effectiveness to Reduce Violence, available at, http://www.ajpmonline.org/article/S0749-3797(17)30027-2/fulltext
viii Lyon, E., Lane S. (2009), Meeting Survivors’ Needs: A Multi-State Study of Domestic Violence Shelter Experiences; National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and UConn School of Social Work, available at http://www.vawnet.org.