Female Rapist Robs Cabbie (or Language Matters)

Craig Shoup, writing for The Times-Messenger, on “Fremont woman charged in cab driver rape“:

A Fremont resident has been indicted on first-degree felony rape and aggravated robbery charges in Hancock County after police allege she raped a taxi driver during a robbery. According to Findlay police, Brittany S. Carter, 23, entered a taxi around 4:24 a.m. on Jan. 28 with Cory L. Jackson, 20, of Lima, who held a knife at the male cab driver while Carter performed a sex act on him.

The part about this that shocks me is not the crime. It happens far more than people realize, despite statistical data models that intentionally skew female perpetration into a category other than rape. No, the shocking part is that she was actually charged with rape and the media are not downgrading the crime. Typically, it will be called “forced to have sex” or not discussed as an actual crime.

That is progress, sad progress, but progress the same.

