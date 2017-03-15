Press Release

The Multiracial Activist Receives 2017 Best of Alexandria Award

Alexandria Award Program Honors the Achievement

ALEXANDRIA March 15, 2017 — The Multiracial Activist has been selected for the 2017 Best of Alexandria Award in the Media & Entertainment category by the Alexandria Award Program.

Each year, the Alexandria Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Alexandria area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Alexandria Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Alexandria Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Alexandria Award Program

The Alexandria Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Alexandria area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Alexandria Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

