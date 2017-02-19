  • Spotlights Are Not The Problem

    February 19, 2017
    The Multiracial Activist
    From the Editor:

    Today, I signed (on behalf of The Multiracial Activist) a few new coalition letters in support of whistle-blower protections.

    It feels good to see civil liberties work escalating on this issue again. I’ve been involved on whistle-blower campaigns several times over the last two decades. I honestly don’t care who that upsets. If government (and fascist apologists) truly want to address whistle-blowing, then stop engaging in abhorrent activities that beg to be exposed to the light of day.

    Sorry to disappoint both Trump and Clinton apologists, but those candidates were open supporters of retaliation, suppression, silencing and yes – state-sanctioned murder with regard to the treatment of whistle-blowers. Neither showed an ounce of courage in honestly addressing the actual issues exposed.

    When the person exposing a crime is hated more than the crime itself, that speaks volumes about the corruptibility of power and the cult of personality that protects the powerful.

    Power is the problem, not the spotlight.

    Sincerely,

    James Landrith
    Founder and Publisher
    The Multiracial Activist
    and The Abolitionist Examiner

Tags

Abolitionists and Slavery Abolition of Racial Classifications Advocacy Letters Astronomy and Space Base Closure Biracial and Multiracial BRAC California Crime and Justice DBCRC Drug War Education FOIA Food and Drink Gender Hate Crimes Health and Medicine Human Resources Immigration Interracial Relationships Joomla and Mambo Journal LGBTQ Liberty and Philosophy Media Coverage Music National ID Cards Poetry Press Releases Published Articles Racial Classifications Religion and Spirituality Science and Technology Sexual Violence Terrorism Torture Twitter War and Peace Website Maintenance WordPress Youth

