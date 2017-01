Promises and Hope

The Multiracial Activist

January 16, 2017

From The Editor:

This painting is called “Promised” by artist Stephen Scott Young. I purchased a print copy in 1992, framed it and it hung in my BEQ room at Henderson Hall while still on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. It has hung in the living room of each of my homes since then and I look at it every day.

Someday, the promise will be kept…

Sincerely,

James Landrith

Founder and Publisher,

The Multiracial Activist