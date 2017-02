General Officers Joint Letter to Donald Trump Regarding Torture

January 6, 2017

Donald J. Trump

President-elect of the United States of America

Trump Tower

735 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Dear President-Elect Trump,

We are a group of 176 retired flag officers from all branches of the United States military. We have over six thousand years of combined experience in commanding and leading American men and women in war and in peace, and believe strongly in the values and ideals that our country holds dear. We know from experience that U.S. national security policies are most effective when they uphold those ideals.

For these reasons, we are concerned about statements made during the campaign about the use of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of detainees in U.S. custody. The use of waterboarding or any so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques” is unlawful under domestic and international law. Opposition to torture has been strong and bi-partisan since the founding of our republic through the administration of President Ronald Reagan to this very day. This was reinforced last year when the Congress passed the McCain-Feinstein anti-torture law on an overwhelmingly bi-partisan basis.

Torture is unnecessary. Based on our experience—and that of our nation’s top interrogators, backed by the latest science—we know that lawful, rapport-based interrogation techniques are the most effective way to elicit actionable intelligence.

Torture is also counterproductive because it undermines our national security. It increases the risks to our troops, hinders cooperation with allies, alienates populations whose support the United States needs in the struggle against terrorism, and provides a propaganda tool for extremists who wish to do us harm.

Most importantly, torture violates our core values as a nation. Our greatest strength is our

commitment to the rule of law and to the principles embedded in our Constitution. Our servicemen and women need to know that our leaders do not condone torture or detainee abuse of any kind.

We look forward to working with you in the future on this and any other issue as you serve our great country.

Sincerely,

GENERAL KEITH B. ALEXANDER, USA (RET.)

DIRECTOR, NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY, 2005-2014 AND

COMMANDER, U.S. CYBER COMMAND 2010-2014

GENERAL JOHN R. ALLEN, USMC (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. FORCES AFGHANISTAN, 2011-2013

GENERAL WALTER E. BOOMER, USMC (RET.)

ASSISTANT COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS, 1992-1994

ADMIRAL FRANK “SKIP” BOWMAN, USN (RET.)

DIRECTOR, NAVAL NUCLEAR PROPULSION, 1996-2004

ADMIRAL ARCHIE R. CLEMINS, USN (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. PACIFIC FLEET, 1996-1999

GENERAL WILLIAM W. CROUCH, USA (RET.)

VICE CHIEF OF STAFF, U.S. ARMY, 1997-1998

GENERAL JOHN R. “JACK” DAILEY, USMC (RET.)

ASSISTANT COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS, 1990-1992

GENERAL HOWELL M. ESTES III, USAF (RET.)

COMMANDER, NORTH AMERICAN AEROSPACE DEFENSE

COMMAND AND UNITED STATES SPACE COMMAND, 1996-1998

GENERAL DOUGLAS FRASER, USAF (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. SOUTHERN COMMAND, 2009-2012

GENERAL CARLTON W. FULFORD JR., USMC (RET.)

DEPUTY COMMANDER, U.S. EUROPEAN COMMAND, 2000-2002

GENERAL RONALD H. GRIFFITH, USA (RET.)

VICE CHIEF OF STAFF, U.S. ARMY, 1995-1997

ADMIRAL JOHN C. HARVEY, JR, USN (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND, 2009-2012

GENERAL RICHARD D. HEARNEY, USMC (RET.)

ASSISTANT COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS, 1994-1996

GENERAL JAMES T. HILL, USA (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. SOUTHERN COMMAND, 2002-2004

GENERAL JOSEPH P. HOAR, USMC (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND 1991-1994

ADMIRAL BOBBY RAY INMAN, USN (RET.)

DIRECTOR, NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY, 1977-1981 AND

DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE, 1981-1982

GENERAL JAMES L. JAMERSON, USAF (RET.)

DEPUTY COMMANDER, U.S. EUROPEAN COMMAND, 1995-1998

GENERAL WILLIAM F. KERNAN, USA (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. JOINT FORCES COMMAND, 2000-2002

GENERAL PAUL J. KERN, USA (RET.)

COMMANDING GENERAL, U.S. ARMY MATERIEL COMMAND, 2001-2004

GENERAL WALTER KROSS, USAF (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. TRANSPORTATION COMMAND, 1996-1998

GENERAL CHARLES C. KRULAK, USMC (RET.)

COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS, 1995-1999

GENERAL DAVID M. MADDOX, USA (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. ARMY EUROPE, 1992-1993

GENERAL STANLEY A. MCCHRYSTAL, USA (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. FORCES AFGHANISTAN, 2009-2010

GENERAL BARRY R. MCCAFFREY, USA (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. SOUTHERN COMMAND, 1994-1996

GENERAL MERRILL A. MCPEAK, USAF (RET.)

CHIEF OF STAFF, U.S. AIR FORCE, 1990-1994

ADMIRAL WILLIAM H. MCRAVEN, USN (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND, 2011-2014

GENERAL MONTGOMERY C. MEIGS, USA (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. ARMY EUROPE, 1998-2002

GENERAL DENNIS J. REIMER, USA (RET.)

CHIEF OF STAFF, U.S. ARMY, 1995-1999

GENERAL THOMAS A. SCHWARTZ, USA (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. ARMY FORCES COMMAND, 1998-1999

GENERAL HUGH H. SHELTON, USA (RET.)

CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF, 1997-2001

GENERAL LARRY O. SPENCER, USAF (RET.)

VICE CHIEF OF STAFF, U.S. AIR FORCE, 2012-2015

ADMIRAL JAMES G. STAVRIDIS, USN (RET.)

COMMANDER, U.S. SOUTHERN COMMAND, 2006-2009

NATO SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER, 2009-2013

GENERAL CHARLES F. “CHUCK” WALD, USAF (RET.)

DEPUTY COMMANDER, U.S. EUROPEAN COMMAND, 2002-2006

LIEUTENANT GENERAL STEVEN L. ARNOLD, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MICK BEDNAREK, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL H. STEVEN BLUM, USA (RET.)

VICE ADMIRAL RICHARD H. CARMONA, USPHS (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL JOHN CASTELLAW, USMC (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL JOHN J. CUSICK, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MICHAEL D. DUBIE, USAF (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL JAMES DUBIK, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL VERN M. FINDLEY, USAF (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL ROBERT F. FOLEY, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL ROBERT G. GARD, JR., USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL WALTER E. GASKIN, USMC (RET.)

VICE ADMIRAL KEVIN P. GREEN, USN (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL WALLACE C. GREGSON, USMC (RET.)

VICE ADMIRAL LEE F. GUNN, USN (RET.)

VICE ADMIRAL MICHAEL D. HASKINS, USN (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MARK P. HERTLING, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL STEVEN A. HUMMER, USMC (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL ARLEN D. JAMESON, USAF (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL RICHARD L. KELLY, USMC (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL CLAUDIA J. KENNEDY, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL JACK W. KLIMP, USMC (RET.)

VICE ADMIRAL CONRAD C. LAUTENBACHER, USN (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MICHAEL D. MCGINTY, USAF (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL CAROL A. MUTTER, USMC (RET.)

VICE ADMIRAL DANIEL T. OLIVER, USN (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL CHARLES OTSTOTT, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL GARRY L. PARKS, USMC (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL DAVID POYTHRESS, USA-NG (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL NORMAN R. SEIP, USAF (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL HARRY E. SOYSTER, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL KEITH J. STALDER, USMC (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MARTIN R. STEELE, USMC (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MITCHELL H. STEVENSON, USA (RET.)

VICE ADMIRAL EDWARD M. STRAW, USN (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL ROBERT “SAM” WETZEL, USA (RET.)

LIEUTENANT GENERAL WILLIE J. WILLIAMS, USMC (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL JERALD N. ALBRECHT, USAR (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL JOSEPH T. ANDERSON, USMC (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL DONNA BARBISCH, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL DAVID M. BOONE, USN (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL WALTER H. CANTRELL, USN (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL JAMES J. CAREY, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ARTHUR W. CLARK, USAF (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL JOHN T. CROWE, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL MICHAEL W. DAVIDSON, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL DAVID P. DE LA VERGNE, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ROBERT S. DICKMAN, USAF (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL PAUL D. EATON, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL MARI K. EDER, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL EUGENE FOX, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL WILTON SCOTT GORSKE, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL DON GUTER, JAGC, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL IRVING HALTER, USAF (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL JANICE M. HAMBY, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL MARCELITE HARRIS, USAF (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ALBERT C. HARVEY, USMCR (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL JOHN D. HUTSON, JAGC, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL JIM H. KEFFER, USAF (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL DENNIS LAICH, USAR (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL STEVEN J. LEPPER, USAF (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL MICHAEL R. LEHNERT, USMC (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL DONALD E. LORANGER, USAF (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL STEVEN W. MAAS, USN (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL ARCHER M. MACY, JR., USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ALBERT J. MADORA, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL WILLIAM J. MCDANIEL, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL DEE ANN MCWILLIAMS, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL HOWARD J. MITCHELL, USAF (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL DONALD K. MUCHOW, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL J. MICHAEL MYATT, USMC (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ROGER A. NADEAU, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL WILLIAM L. NASH, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL DAVID R. OLIVER, JR., USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ERIC T. OLSON, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL STUART PLATT, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL GALE POLLOCK, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL WILLIAM D. RAZZ WAFF, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL ROBERT D. REILLY, JR., USN (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL MARKHAM K. RICH, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL DON T. RILEY, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL STEPHEN W. ROCHON, USCG (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL THOMAS J. ROMIG, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL CHRIS SADLER, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL JOHN P. SCHOEPPNER, JR., USAF (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL MICHAEL E. SMITH, USN (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL RAYMOND SMITH, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ORLO K. STEELE, USMC (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL TIMOTHY S. SULLIVAN, USCG (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL CHARLES H. SWANNACK, JR. USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL MICHAEL W. SYMANSKI, USAR (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL ANTONIO M. TAGUBA, USA (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL THOMAS R. TEMPEL, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL G. DENNIS VAUGHAN, USN (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL JAMES M. WALLEY, JR., USNR (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL MARGARET WOODWARD, USAF (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL ROBERT O. WRAY, JR, USN (RET.)

MAJOR GENERAL DAVID T. ZABECKI, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL BRUCE A. ADAMS, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL JOHN ADAMS, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL JAMES A. “JAMIE” BARNETT, USN (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL ROBERT BELETIC, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL BRUCE BERWICK, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL ROBERT E. BESAL, USN (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL DAVID M. BRAHMS, USMC (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL MICHAEL J. BROWNE, USN (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN A. CHENEY, USMC (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL JAMES P. CULLEN, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL JOHN W. DOUGLASS, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL THOMAS V. DRAUDE, USMC (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL ROBERT J. FELDERMAN, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL EVELYN P. FOOTE, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL ALAN K. FRY, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL GERALD E. GALLOWAY, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL RICHARD T. GINMAN, USN (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL F. STEPHEN GLASS, USN (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL LEIF H. HENDRICKSON, USMC (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL DEAN H. HINES, USN (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL DAVID R.IRVINE, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL GRADY L. JACKSON, USN (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL JOHN H. JOHNS, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL KATHERINE P. KASUN, USAR (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL JENENNE P. NELSON, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL RICHARD O’MEARA, USA (RET.)

REAR ADMIRAL HAROLD L. ROBINSON, USN (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL EDWARD F. RODRIGUEZ, JR., USAFR (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL MURRAY G. SAGSVEEN, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL JOSEPH L. SHAEFER, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL EARL SIMMS, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAUL GREGORY SMITH, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL LOREE K. SUTTON, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL HUGH B. TANT III, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL JANET THERIANOS, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL BURDETT K. THOMPSON, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL KENNETH E. TODOROV, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL GEORGE H. WALLS, USMC (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL BLAKE E. WILLIAMS, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL TERRENCE P. WOODS, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL DANIEL P. WOODWARD, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL KEVIN B. WOOTON, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL SCOTT E. WUESTHOFF, USAF (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN N. XENAKIS, USA (RET.)

BRIGADIER GENERAL FREDERICK A. ZEHRER III, USAF (RET.)

