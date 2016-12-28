Home » Advocacy and Letters » Advocacy and Comment Letters » Advocacy Letter to Senators Kaine and Warner and Representative Beyer on Sexual Violence Funding

  • Advocacy Letter to Senators Kaine and Warner and Representative Beyer on Sexual Violence Funding

    December 28, 2016

    Dear Rep. Donald Beyer, Senators Timothy Kaine and Mark Warner:

    As Congress considers the Fiscal Year 2017 federal budget, I ask you to support funding for programs that support survivors of sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable for these crimes. Specifically, I am asking Congress to:

    • Release adequate funding from the Crime Victims Fund to guarantee states’ VOCA state assistance grants meet their needs.
    • Include at least $35 million for the Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP), which provides critical funding to local programs for victims of sexual violence.
    • Support the Justice Department’s Vision 21 program, which encourages the use of research, evaluation and technology to more efficiently serve victims of crime
    • Include at least $125 million for DNA programs that support work to prevent and respond to backlogged, untested DNA evidence from unsolved sex crimes.

    As your constituent, a survivor of sexual assault in the Marine Corps and a public speaker on sexual violence, this is important to me, and I will look for your support.

    Sincerely,

    James Landrith
    http://jameslandrith.com

    Post Tagged with ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Monthly Archives

Recent Posts

Categories

Categories

Archives

Meta

Recent Comments

Colorway Wordpress Theme by InkThemes.com