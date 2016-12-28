Advocacy Letter to Senators Kaine and Warner and Representative Beyer on Sexual Violence Funding

December 28, 2016

Dear Rep. Donald Beyer, Senators Timothy Kaine and Mark Warner:

As Congress considers the Fiscal Year 2017 federal budget, I ask you to support funding for programs that support survivors of sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable for these crimes. Specifically, I am asking Congress to:

Release adequate funding from the Crime Victims Fund to guarantee states’ VOCA state assistance grants meet their needs.

Include at least $35 million for the Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP), which provides critical funding to local programs for victims of sexual violence.

Support the Justice Department’s Vision 21 program, which encourages the use of research, evaluation and technology to more efficiently serve victims of crime

Include at least $125 million for DNA programs that support work to prevent and respond to backlogged, untested DNA evidence from unsolved sex crimes.

As your constituent, a survivor of sexual assault in the Marine Corps and a public speaker on sexual violence, this is important to me, and I will look for your support.

Sincerely,

James Landrith

http://jameslandrith.com