Occupation Revisited

Elaine Cassel on How Goes the Occupation of Iraq? Ask the Iraqi People:

Americans and the "coalition of the willing" supposedly went into Iraq to make them free. Free for what? Free to have no electricity, security, jobs? Free to have American troops shooting children for throwing rocks? Free to have American troops searching their houses? Free to have American troops make preemptive arrests based upon their possible threat to American interests?

Oh no, see, that's not happening. All Iraqis are dancing in the streets and tearing down statues. Right?!

Do you see a pattern here? Granted, Iraqis might not have had many civil liberties during the reign of Saddam Hussein, but they don't have any during the reign of American occupiers, either. But more to the point, they don't have a country.

Meet the new boss

Same as the old boss….

How do you think you would feel if the United States were occupied by Italy, China, or Japan? Choose any country you wish. The occupiers bring in their media, their language, their troops, their law, their managers, their corporations, and you are expected to sit there and watch them. Take over your country, your culture, and your life.

Don't ask such hard questions. Let's Roll. Sheesh.