Illegality of No-Fly Zones

Jacob Hornberger of the Future of Freedom Foundation had this to say about The Embarrassment and Illegality of the No-Fly Zones:

President Bush’s “zero tolerance” for Iraqi violations of UN resolutions has apparently dropped to “two percent tolerance.” According to administration officials, Iraqi forces have once again fired on U.S. planes patrolling the no-fly zones in Iraq, which U.S. officials had previously claimed would constitute an immediate justification for invading Iraq, not only under the principle of “self-defense” but also for violation of the recently passed UN resolution. The Bush administration, however, is backing off and so far is not using the shootings as a “self-defense” excuse to invade Iraq, and so far isn’t even taking the matter to the UN Security Council. There’s a very good reason for the government’s decision: Despite their mild protestations to the contrary, U.S. officials know that the no-fly zones have been illegal from the get-go. And their decision not to use either “self-defense” or violation of the UN resolution as a justification for invading Iraq is an implicit acknowledgment of that illegality.

Jacob is right, and I ain't just saying that because we're both libertarians and (*disclosure alert*) I publish his syndicated commentaries in almost every issue of The Multiracial Activist either.

We cannot expect to fly over Iraqi territory whenever we please and not get fired upon. Our actions are clear violations of their sovereign territory and further, can rationally be considered acts of war. We cannot claim to be acting on behalf of the U.N. in the case of Iraq (we have no such authority to do so, by the way) when it suits us and then ignore them when it doesn't. But for this, and every Administration going back decades that hasn't been an issue.

Any rationale, no matter how flimsy, will do when you've decided to be World's Policeman.

